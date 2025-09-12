Who is Yordanis Cobos-Martinez? Man held for horror Texas beheading of Indian Chandra Nagamallaiah

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the horrific killing of 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian man working as a motel manager in Dallas, Texas. According to the Dallas Police, Cobos-Martinez admitted to decapitating Nagamallaiah and placing his head in a bin. Yordanis Cobos-Martine, who is a suspect in the killing of an Indian man, Chandra Nagamallaiah. (Screengrab)

What happened?

An arrest affidavit cited by CBS News states that the 37-year-old suspect was allegedly involved in an argument with the victim on Wednesday morning. The suspect was angry at 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah for taking a co-worker’s help to communicate to Cobos-Martinez not to use a broken washing machine.

According to police, there is video evidence which shows Cobos-Martinez leaving the room and returning with a machete and attacking Nagamallaiah. While the victim rushed out, the suspect continued the horror attack. Reportedly, Nagamallaiah was killed in front of his son and wife who came to his help.

ICE on Yordanis Cobos-Martinez:

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that Cobos-Martinez should have “never been free” in America, reported NBC 5. The agency blamed the Biden administration for the lack of deportation flights to Cuba. Earlier, Cobos-Martinez was released on an order of supervision, prior to which he was in ERO Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Center.

Cobos-Martinez, as per records, has been arrested twice for auto theft in Florida. He was also arrested for indecency with a child and assault charges in Houston.

People searching for the shocking incident on Google:

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez has appeared on Google Trends after people started searching for him. The searches include “Dallas,” “Nagamallaiah,” “Chandra Nagamallaiah,” “beheading,” and “beheading Dallas.

A large search volume came from Texas, followed by Nevada, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Florida.

Witness recalls horror:

“He chased him from 108 all the way to the office. The man was trying to get into the office to tell his family,” a witness told CBC News. “I feel bad for his family because he got a wife, they came out and they didn't know what to do, she was screaming, hollering, but I told her to get back because I didn't know if he was going to attack her too,” the witness added.

The suspect is being held at Dallas County Jail and also has an immigration hold.