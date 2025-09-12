Consulate offers support to family of Chandra Nagamallaiah beheaded in Texas

In a horrifying incident that has shaken the Indian American community, 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded at a Dallas motel, reportedly after a dispute with his colleague over a washing machine. The official Twitter account of the Consulate General of India, Houston, has shared a post addressing the horrific incident, adding about offering support to the Indian man’s family. Chandra Nagamallaiah, who was originally from Karnataka, was killed after a dispute with a colleague over a washing machine. (Representational image). (File Photo)

“Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely,” the consulate wrote.

Also Read: Indian man beheaded in US motel after argument over washing machine

Police arrest Yordanis Cobos-Martinez?

Police arrested Yordanis Cobos-Martinez in connection with the killing of Nagamallaiah, reported NBC News. In a sworn statement to a Dallas County magistrate judge, a detective claimed 37-year-old Cobos-Martinez was involved in an argument with Nagamallaiah. He is accused of killing the Indian man, as per an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.

As per the court records, cited by the outlet, the Dallas motel manager's head was left in a bin after he was beheaded.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on September 10 at 9:26 am. A witness claimed that Cobos-Martinez was upset when Nagamallaiah used the witness to translate communication to the suspect instead of speaking to him directly about not using a broken washing machine.

A video capturing the horror moment shows Nagamallaiah being hacked multiple times with a machete. The affidavit claimed Nagamallaiah ran to the parking lot after being attacked as the suspect chased him.

Reportedly, the victim’s wife and son walked out during the attack and tried to stop the attacker.

Google Trends:

The horror incident has prompted many to search Google to acquire more information about the victim, Chandra Nagamallaiah, and his alleged attacker, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez.

What are people Googling?

People are searching for topics such as "Chandra Nagamallaiah Dallas,” “beheading,” “beheading Dallas,” and “Cobos-Martinez.”

According to the affidavit, Cobos-Martinez admitted to police about killing the victim with a machete after he was taken to Dallas Police headquarters.