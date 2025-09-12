Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Nagamallaiah beheaded in Texas in front of wife, son

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was brutally beheaded in Dallas, Texas, following a dispute with a colleague over a washing machine. Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, was arrested for the brutal killing of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas.(X-@Brownking__)

The horrifying attack unfolded in front of the victim’s wife and teenage son. Police have arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, and charged him with capital murder.

He remains in custody without bond and, if convicted, could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The killing took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel, where both men were employed.

The victim, Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, got into an argument with Cobos-Martinez about a malfunctioning washing machine, PTI reported, citing Dallas Police Department.

According to police, a fellow motel worker said she was cleaning a room with Cobos-Martinez when Nagamallaiah arrived and instructed them not to use the faulty machine.

The matter escalated when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions rather than speaking directly to Cobos-Martinez, which reportedly enraged him.

Surveillance footage later showed Cobos-Martinez leaving the scene, returning with a machete, and attacking Nagamallaiah. The victim tried to escape and ran toward the motel office, where his wife and 18-year-old son were present.

Despite their desperate attempts to protect him, the suspect pursued Nagamallaiah and carried out the fatal assault in front of his family.

Investigators revealed that Cobos-Martinez has a prior criminal record in Houston, including arrests for auto theft and assault.

Friends and relatives described Nagamallaiah, known affectionately as Bob, as a kind and caring man devoted to his wife and son.

“This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic,” they said. “Bob’s life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community.”

The Indian community in Dallas has rallied around the grieving family, setting up a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and the college education of Nagamallaiah’s son. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.