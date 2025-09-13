Chandra Nagamallaiah’s journey from Bengaluru’s Indiranagar to US: 'Texas was always on his radar'

Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, who was brutally beheaded at a Dallas motel where he worked as a manager, spent his formative years in Bengaluru, studying at Indiranagar Cambridge School before pursuing higher education at National College, Basavanagudi. Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded over an argument with a co-worker. (File Photo)

According to his Facebook profile, Mouli later worked and ran small businesses in Bengaluru before moving to the US in 2018. His family in the city is now grappling with the tragedy, with his mother and brother rushing to America to perform his last rites.

(Also Read: ‘Hardworking Indian-American...’: Congressman reacts to Chandra Nagamallaiah's ‘horrific’ beheading in Texas)

For years before leaving India, Mouli tried his hand at several ventures in Bengaluru, including running a PG, Times of India reported.

“How can we forget him or his happy family? He had spoken often about his strong desire to settle in Texas and run a chain of hotels with South Indian food as the mainstay. I was shocked when cops knocked on my door around 7pm and narrated the horrific incident,” said, a government employee and Mouli’s former neighbour in RT Nagar.

According to the report, Texas had long been on Mouli’s radar because his elder sister and brother-in-law were already in the hospitality business there and wanted him to help expand. In 2018, Mouli finally announced he was moving to the US.

He first stayed in San Antonio between 2018 and 2021 before shifting to Dallas. Mouli, who had lost his father earlier, was living with his aged mother before leaving for the US. Nisha, a homemaker, was described by another neighbour as part of a “soft-spoken and friendly couple.”

Mouli had applied for his passport with his RT Nagar residence, 9th Cross, II Block, as his address. He lived there with his wife Nisha and son Gaurav on the ground floor of a two-storey house, while Kumar and his family lived upstairs, TOI report further added.

The family of Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, will hold his funeral on Saturday at 2 pm at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, Texas.

A fundraiser launched to support Nagamallaiah's wife, Nisha, and 18-year-old son, Gaurav, who witnessed the attack, has raised nearly USD 200,000, at last reckoning, to help cover funeral expenses and Gaurav's college education.

(Also Read: Who was Chandra Nagamallaiah, Indian-origin man beheaded in Dallas? Killer kicked his severed head: Chilling details)

(With agency inputs)