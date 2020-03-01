e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘You are lying’: Union minister Anurag Thakur reacts to allegation of ‘goli maaro’ slogan

‘You are lying’: Union minister Anurag Thakur reacts to allegation of ‘goli maaro’ slogan

Upon being asked about the inflammatory slogan raised in the run up to Delhi Assembly polls last month, Anurag Thakur replied by saying, “You are lying”.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses an election campaign ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, at Rithala, in New Delhi.
Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses an election campaign ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, at Rithala, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
         

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday accused reporters of lying when he was asked whether he shouted an inflammatory slogan during the election campaign for the assembly polls in Delhi.

To a reporter’s question the Union minister of state for finance asked what had he said.

As the reporter told him about the slogan, Anurag Thakur replied by saying, “You are lying”.

“The media should first improve their knowledge. I am not saying much as the matter is subjudice. That is why I say you should improve your knowledge. Half-baked knowledge is dangerous for anyone,” he said.

Also read: After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call

The minister was addressing a press conference after a meeting with stakeholders from various trades and industries during an interactive session organised by the income tax department.

Anurag Thakur had allegedly shouted the slogan during an election meeting by Union home minister Amit Shah in Rithala as he lead people on a chant that said traitors would be shot-- “desh ke gaddaron ko; goli maaro saalon ko”.

But he himself didn’t utter the second part of the slogan.

The Election Commission of India later handed a 72-hour ban on Anurag Thakur as it held that he had made “undesirable and objectionable statements”, which had the potential to “aggravate existing differences and create mutual hatred between different religious communities”.

Also read: Minister Anurag Thakur gets EC notice over ‘goli maaro’ slogan at Delhi rally

Delhi High Court had recently expressed “anguish” over Delhi Police’s failure to register first information reports (FIRS) against the three BJP leaders, including Thakur, over their alleged hate speeches in connection with the citizenship act-related violence and asked the police commissioner to take a “conscious decision” on it.

tags
top news
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
3 killed in collision between NTPC’s goods trains in MP’s Singrauli
3 killed in collision between NTPC’s goods trains in MP’s Singrauli
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news