e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call

After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call

Anurag Thakur has been under opposition fire for the slogan and was heckled in the Lok Sabha on Monday as they shouted slogans suggesting that such sloganeering was unacceptable.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:14 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Anurag Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Anurag Thakur (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur has urged people to use their power of voting after he was handed a 72-hour campaigning ban by the Election Commission for shouting provocative slogans at an election meeting in Delhi.

Anurag Thakur was campaigning in Delhi’s Rithala on January 27 when, in a widely shared video, he was allegedly heard prompting the crowd, saying “desh ke gaddaron ko... (traitors of the country...),” to which the crowd responded with “goli maaron … (shoot them...)”.

Thakur had screamed out the first part of the slogan exhorting the audience to finish it as the crowd was waiting for a meeting by Union home minister Amit Shah.

“In a democracy, there is no place for violence. The voting power shall be used in the right manner and ballot should dominate bullets,” Thakur said on Monday while speaking to news agency ANI.

He has been under opposition fire for the slogan and was heckled in the Lok Sabha on Monday as they shouted slogans suggesting that such sloganeering was unacceptable.

The councillor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), Vishnu Prasad K, had filed a complaint on January 31 with the police against Thakur for making the controversial remark during a speech in Delhi.

The junior finance minister also dismissed allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to postpone assembly polls in the national capital.

“If we wanted to postpone elections then today large numbers of AAP leaders would not have joined BJP. They have joined the BJP for giving pace to development in Delhi,” he said.

The BJP leader also cornered the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying it has failed to provide potable drinking water to Delhi’s citizens and delayed the Metro by five years.

“Kejriwal should stop feeding biryani to the protestors of Shaheen Bagh”, who have been agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act, he also said.

The voting in the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
To solve thorny agitations, deals on lines of Bodo Accord in other areas likely
To solve thorny agitations, deals on lines of Bodo Accord in other areas likely
Month after mob attack on JNU campus, probe has zero answers
Month after mob attack on JNU campus, probe has zero answers
After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call
After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call
‘Discriminatory’: Seattle city council in US passes anti-CAA resolution
‘Discriminatory’: Seattle city council in US passes anti-CAA resolution
Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response
Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response
Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV showcased before Auto Expo 2020
Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV showcased before Auto Expo 2020
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news