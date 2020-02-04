After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call

assembly-elections

Feb 04, 2020

Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur has urged people to use their power of voting after he was handed a 72-hour campaigning ban by the Election Commission for shouting provocative slogans at an election meeting in Delhi.

Anurag Thakur was campaigning in Delhi’s Rithala on January 27 when, in a widely shared video, he was allegedly heard prompting the crowd, saying “desh ke gaddaron ko... (traitors of the country...),” to which the crowd responded with “goli maaron … (shoot them...)”.

Thakur had screamed out the first part of the slogan exhorting the audience to finish it as the crowd was waiting for a meeting by Union home minister Amit Shah.

“In a democracy, there is no place for violence. The voting power shall be used in the right manner and ballot should dominate bullets,” Thakur said on Monday while speaking to news agency ANI.

He has been under opposition fire for the slogan and was heckled in the Lok Sabha on Monday as they shouted slogans suggesting that such sloganeering was unacceptable.

The councillor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), Vishnu Prasad K, had filed a complaint on January 31 with the police against Thakur for making the controversial remark during a speech in Delhi.

The junior finance minister also dismissed allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to postpone assembly polls in the national capital.

“If we wanted to postpone elections then today large numbers of AAP leaders would not have joined BJP. They have joined the BJP for giving pace to development in Delhi,” he said.

The BJP leader also cornered the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying it has failed to provide potable drinking water to Delhi’s citizens and delayed the Metro by five years.

“Kejriwal should stop feeding biryani to the protestors of Shaheen Bagh”, who have been agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act, he also said.

The voting in the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.