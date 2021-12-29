‘You won’t die': Kiren Rijiju replies to worried tourists, says all are welcome to Arunachal

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday replied to worried tourists on social media and said he extends a warm invitation to all to visit Arunachal Pradesh. Only the tourists from the plain areas should be aware of the freezing cold situation in the state. Earlier, the minister posted photos and his video amid heavy snowfall in Tawang urging tourists to exercise caution. As people responded to the tweet asking whether it is not safe to visit Arunachal or whether there are any restrictions, the minister cleared the misgivings.

"Advise to tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at this point of time. It is reported heavy snowfall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Pls get proper information before you move because the road is extremely dangerous to drive and the temperature goes down to -25!" the minister tweeted a few days ago with a video where the minister could be seen helping a car amid snowfall.

"Don't worry brother, you won't die. Have fun and enjoy your trip to Arunachal Pradesh. I'm just giving an advisory for everyone's safety," the minister tweeted as a Twitter user expressed apprehension and said he won't cancel teh Arunachal trip even if there are life threats.

"I extend a warm invitation to everyone to visit beautiful Arunachal Pradesh. Just be cautious as many people from plain areas are not aware of slippery road conditions due to snow, freezing cold and less oxygen. But the visit will be fun if you take proper care!!" the minister tweeted to another user.

"Indian Army is always useful during difficult situations. They provide help to the needy people in any emergency time," the minister tweeted.