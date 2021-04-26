Young need to be more careful, suggests doctor amid raging Covid-19 second wave

As the country is struggling to combat the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, medical experts are spreading awareness about Covid-19 and vaccines against the viral disease. Experts suggest that the second wave is majorly impacting the younger generation and it is important to get vaccinated.

"Younger generation need to be very careful now. Young people with no comorbidities are dying. The second wave is seeing more of the younger generation, including children, getting affected,” Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospitals said. "They don't even have symptoms of fever," Dr Salkar added while addressing a webinar on 'Why you Need to Get Vaccinated'.

Urging citizens to be careful, Dr Salkar said, "Covid has challenged health care systems and the economy. The 2nd wave has now set in with all its fury, we need to be very very careful."

The second wave has hit the country terribly with healthcare reaching its capacity as a fresh record of infections are reported every day. The country on Monday registered the highest single-day spike of 352,991 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 17.3 million, the Union health ministry's data showed.

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has taken more than 195,000 lives in India to date but the massive hike in the rate of infections in the last two months led the nation to gasp for breath as hospitals are overwhelmed with cases and patients die due to lack of oxygen supply.

Dr Salkar also advised other measures to stay safe amid the raging virus. He said one should wear a two or three-layered mask or double mask and that the chance of getting infected is more than one per cent even if a simple mask is worn. In a scenario where there are two people and only one of them is wearing a mask, the chance of infections goes up to 10 per cent, while it is 95 per cent when both are not wearing a mask.

Vaccination and following Covid safety protocol like washing hands regularly, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask are the only shields that can protect against the fatal virus. "Vaccine not only gives you immunity but it prevents you from the second infection Even if there is a 2nd infection, the rate of infection is extremely less. Deaths due to Covid (after getting vaccinated) is negligible," Dr Salkar said.

India will begin the third phase of its vaccination drive on May 1, which will make every adult in the country eligible for the vaccine against Covid-19.