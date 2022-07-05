Your luggage delivered, tweets Jyotiraditya Scindia after student shares IndiGo ordeal

A college student narrated her ordeal on Twitter about her flight with IndiGo Airlines that compelled her to visit four different airports within 24 hours finally finding her luggage missing. Soon after, she found aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia swinging into action and letting her know that her luggage had been delivered.

On July 1, a Twitter user Anoushka shared a post where she wrote about how she had a harrowing experience due to IndiGo’s delayed and unprofessional services. She said after being made to travel to four airports within a day, she could not even get her checked-in luggage on reaching her destination.

"Had the most horrible experience travelling with @IndiGo6E, because of their incompetency and delays, I had to travel to four different airports in less than 24 hours to reach my destination and when I finally did reach, I find out my check-in luggage isn't delivered yet," she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the student wrote that airport officials later asked her to collect her luggage from the airport and spoke about her expenses she would incur to make another trip to the airport, besides the mental harassment she had to go through due to the low-cost airlines “incompetence”.

“My college is on the outskirts and it takes around 700-800 bucks for a cab to reach the airport, apart from paying for your ridiculously inflated ticket prices, you all are also making me pay for your incompetence @IndiGo6E, How much more mental & physical exhaustion am I supposed to suffer?”Anoushka added.

Anoushka further demanded a partial or full refund of her flight ticket. “At least have the decency to refund partially or fully for this horrible experience,” she said.

Amid a string of tweets in her support and slamming IndiGo, one came from the aviation minister. "Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care," Scindia wrote to her in a tweet.

The incident came to light only two days after it was reported that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a clarification from IndiGo’s authorities for massive nationwide flight delays. According to reports, several IndiGo flights across the country were flying behind schedule due to the non-availability of crew members.

On Saturday, several Indigo flights were reportedly delayed due to a shortage of cabin crew. Aviation ministry data showed 55 per cent of the IndiGo's domestic flights were behind schedule as a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave apparently to attend a recruitment drive initiated by Air India.

