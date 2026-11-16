Thrissur , A youth held in Mumbai for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of Jewish establishments was recruited by a person recently arrested by the police from Ottapalam in Keralam for suspected links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, sources said on Monday. Youth held for recce of Jewish establishments recruited by suspected Bishnoi gang associate: Police

Yash Singh , a native of Navi Mumbai, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of Jewish establishments, including Chabad House in Mumbai.

He was later handed over to the Thrissur City police, who brought him to Keralam on Sunday before he was remanded to judicial custody.

Before Singh's arrest, Thrissur City police had arrested Gurumoorthi, a native of Bharath Khandivelly West in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, whose roots are in Tamil Nadu.

He was arrested for allegedly taking photographs of film stars, allegedly on the directions of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through online handlers and receiving money for the task.

Police sources said Gurumoorthi had recruited Singh.

"They were in touch for the past several months. Gurumoorthi had also sent money to Singh on several occasions," sources said.

Though there were reports that Singh had acted on the directions of terrorist groups based abroad, police sources said both were suspected to be working for the Bishnoi gang.

Police are also probing the links of the duo with Ebin Paul of Puthencruz, who was arrested last month for allegedly setting fire to Blossom Nursery, located opposite the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market in Kochi.

The arson case is currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency .

Investigators found that Ebin had also acted on the directions of online handlers and searched online for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He had also exchanged messages containing references to him on Telegram.

"We are probing whether the two cases are interconnected. It also has to be investigated whether others acted on Gurumoorthi's directions. Those who gave instructions to Gurumoorthi and sent him money also have to be identified," police sources said.

Police expect to gather more information after forensic experts examine the accused's mobile phones.

"We will soon file a petition in the court seeking Singh's custody. Since the case is of a sensitive nature, the NIA might take over the probe," sources said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.