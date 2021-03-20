Youth leaders from south Kashmir join People’s Conference

Several youth leaders from south Kashmir including a close associate of jailed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra joined the People’s Conference (PC) on Saturday, said PC spokesman Adnan Ashraf.

After Arif Amin, Faizan Ellahi, Amaan Zargar and Riyaz Wani joined the party at his Srinagar residence, PC president Sajjad Lone said the youth bolster the belief that change will dawn one day and that the youth will script that change.

“While the youthfulness inspires all of us, I feel sad that our youth have been saddled with disempowerment. The youth of today is taking over a legacy which is mired in political disempowerment. We are handing over a very depleted and disempowered J&K and I feel sad that unlike youths in other states enjoying their youthfulness, the youth in J&K have to get together to empower their people and get back their basic rights which have been snatched away”, Lone said.

People’s Conference is part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a front of some mainstream political parties chiefly active in the Kashmir valley. The group has resolved to a political fight to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and special status enshrined in Article 370, which was abrogated by the Parliament in August 2019. Centre says Article 370 was discriminatory and coming in the way of Jammu and Kashmir’s development.

Arif Amin, a prominent youth leader from Pulwama said that they have always been looking for an opportunity to work for the vision of the People’s Conference and its leader Sajad Gani Lone.

“We assure that we will work hard to reach out to the people and strengthen the party at the grassroots level and ensure that the ideological and developmental discourse of the party is spread across the youth,” said Amin.

Amin is a close associate of the PDP youth president, Waheed-ur- Rehman Parra, who played a key role in drawing youth towards the PDP. Parra is currently in jail after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him earlier this year. Though he was bailed by a special NIA court, police detained him in another case.

PC leaders said in coming days, more prominent leaders from Kashmir will join the People’s Conference. Few days ago, former PDP patron and former MP Muzaffar Baig joined the PC.