YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest

Germany-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who recently travelled to India, has been detained at his residence in Kendriya Vihar society in Gurugram's Sector-56 on Saturday morning after he didn’t listen to the requests of Gurugram and Delhi police teams to not travel to the national capital to take part in the CJP protest for which permission has not been granted, police said.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Delhi has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed, and barricades and spike strips installed ahead of the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. The protesters are seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
A senior official of Gurugram police said a Delhi police team had reached his residence, urging him not to travel to Delhi for the protest.
“Delhi police also communicated the scenario with us after which our teams also reached his home and urged him to comply with the law and help in maintaining peace,” he said.
“However, we were forced to detain him after he turned down all the requests not to travel to Delhi. We would have preferred not to detain him in case Rathee had listened to the law enforcement agencies,” the official said.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Gurugram police officials said that cops have been deployed at his home, who will remain stationed there till further orders.
CJP reacts
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Gurugram police officials said that cops have been deployed at his home, who will remain stationed there till further orders.
CJP reacts
{{/usCountry}}
The CJP also confirmed through a social media post that Dhruv Rathee has been detained.
The outfit wrote on X: "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent!
In a separate statement issued on social media, the CJP said that it strongly condemns the Delhi Police's “high-handed detention of Social Activist and Influencer Dhruv Rathee”.
“The arrest is part of an aggressive, citywide government crackdown designed to silence democratic dissent regarding electoral roll irregularities. The CJP demands the immediate and unconditional release of Rathee and the hundreds of other citizens and student activists currently held in custody,” the outfit said through its WhatsApp channel.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Rathee, in his recent video posted on social media platforms including X, had asked everyone to gather for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday.
Deep Dive
Why was Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram?
Gurugram Police said Rathee was detained after refusing instructions not to travel to Delhi for the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Were other people detained ahead of the CJP protest in Delhi?
Yes. Police said at least 1,000 people were detained across Delhi ahead of the protest, including people picked up near border areas and transport hubs.
Why did police increase security before the Jantar Mantar protest?
Police said the security measures and detentions were intended to prevent mass mobilisation and maintain law and order. Barricades and personnel were deployed at Delhi’s borders and other locations.
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks