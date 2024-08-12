‘Yunus is secular, won’t allow rift…': Opposition on Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh

Opposition leaders expressed their concern over the attacks on the Hindu population as well as the minorities in Bangladesh, which plunged into political crisis after its prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India.



INDIA bloc leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar condemned the attacks on the Hindu community after the ouster of the former government. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus is a "secular" leader and he will ensure that there is no rift among communities as violence against Hindus escalates in the country.

“As per my information, Yunus is a highly learned person who will work to ensure there is no rift between different communities and linguistic groups".

“Bangladesh must adopt a balanced stance, and it appears that the situation may improve with Yunus at the helm,” Pawar added.

Condemning the violence against Hindus, Christians and Buddhists in Bangladesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X, “The news of continuous attacks on minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh is disturbing. Discrimination, violence and attacks on the basis of religion, caste, language or identity are unacceptable in any civilised society.”

She further expressed hope that the situation will be normalised soon and the interim government will ensure safety and respect for minority communities.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged that the Indian government should raise the issue of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh at an international level.

“No community, whether it is the majority with a different viewpoint or the minority Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists or any other religion-sect-belief in Bangladesh, should become a victim of violence,” he posted on X.

"The Indian government should raise this issue strongly at the international level as a matter of human rights protection. This is also a very sensitive issue of our defence and internal security," the SP chied added.

Hundreds of Hindu households and businesses, as well as dozens of Hindu temples, were vandalised and looted after Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh. Local news reports said that many Hindu women were assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders from the Awami League were killed after her resignation.

(With inputs from agencies)