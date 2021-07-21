Zika virus disease: 3 more test positive in Kerala as tally goes past 40, says health minister Veena George

With three more testing positive for the Zika virus disease in Kerala, the total confirmed cases of the infection in the state went up to 41 on Wednesday, health minister Veena George said. Of the 41 reported cases, five are currently active and are undergoing treatment, the minister further said.

The minister said that two residents of Anayara aged 26 and 37 years and another person aged 25 from Pettah tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported, citing a press release.

Also, the tests for confirming the disease were conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and the health of all people infected was satisfactory presently, the minister added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 49-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for the Zika virus disease and the tally was then recorded at 38. However, the active cases of the disease have reduced from eight on Tuesday to five as of date.

With the spread of the Zika virus in Kerala, neighbouring Tamil Nadu has not reported a single case of the disease, the state's health secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

As part of efforts to control the spread of transmission of the virus, the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation and other district administrations have intensified their activities to control mosquitoes that carry the disease.

Meanwhile, there is no let-up in the number of new Covid-19 infections in Kerala as the government continues to battle the spread of two viral diseases.

On Wednesday, 17,481 more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease and the total confirmed cases so far reached 3,205,197, a bulletin from the state health department showed. The state also witnessed 105 fatalities in the previous 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 15,617. Close to 130,000 (exactly 129,640) active cases of the disease were present in the state as of date, the bulletin also showed. While three districts reported over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, four other districts logged over 1,000 new cases in the same time period.

The state government has implemented a complete lockdown for two days on July 24 and 25 in order to contain the disease. Also, mass testing campaigns have been planned in the state on July 23.

(With agency inputs)