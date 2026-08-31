Zomato bans analogue paneer on its platform, asks restaurants to switch to dairy

Zomato has announced a zero-tolerance policy against the sale of dishes containing analogue dairy products on its platform, saying restaurants that fail to comply could be delisted.

Analogue paneer can be made using vegetable oils, starches, plant proteins, emulsifiers and other additives instead of milk fat. (Representational image)

With immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing analogue dairy have been removed from Zomato, the food delivery platform said in a release on Monday.

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Under the new policy, restaurants have been asked to take corrective measures, including switching to natural dairy products and removing items containing analogue dairy from their menus where an immediate transition is not possible.

Zomato has also asked its restaurant partners to review product labels and ingredient declarations provided by suppliers to verify the ingredients being used and ensure that products listed on the platform are accurately represented.

“At Zomato, our core mission is better food for more people, and that means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for what's listed and served by our restaurant partners. This policy reflects that commitment, one we're taking together with partners who share it,” Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato, said.

The company said restaurants that remain non-compliant will be delisted from the platform.

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What are analogue dairy products?

{{^usCountry}} Analogue dairy products are non-dairy alternatives in which some or all milk constituents are replaced with ingredients not derived from milk. Analogue paneer, for instance, can be made using vegetable oils, starches, plant proteins, emulsifiers and other additives instead of milk fat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Analogue dairy products are non-dairy alternatives in which some or all milk constituents are replaced with ingredients not derived from milk. Analogue paneer, for instance, can be made using vegetable oils, starches, plant proteins, emulsifiers and other additives instead of milk fat. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue has come under increased scrutiny in recent months. In April, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) clarified that while analogue products can be sold when accurately labelled, selling or serving a cheese analogue as “paneer”, or listing dishes made with analogue products as paneer, violates the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Maharashtra subsequently announced a one-year ban on the manufacture and sale of artificial or analogue paneer, citing public health concerns.

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The state said its enforcement drive between April 2025 and March 2026 found that 109 of 308 analysed samples, or 35.4%, failed to meet prescribed standards. Of these, 79 were classified as sub-standard and 30 as unsafe.