Home / India News / Zoos, national parks shut as four lions test positive for Covid-19
india news

Zoos, national parks shut as four lions test positive for Covid-19

The direction came after Hyderabad’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) confirmed the infection among the Hyderabad zoo big cats to the ministry’s wildlife division on Monday
By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The Union environment ministry has directed the closure of national parks and sanctuaries after four lions at the Hyderabad zoo tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.

The direction came after Hyderabad’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) confirmed the infection among the big cats to the ministry’s wildlife division on Monday.

Also Read | Covid-19: WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets

Soumitra Dasgupta, the assistant director-general of forest (wildlife), said it is not the new mutation that has infected the lions but the old one. “We had a video conference with CCMB officials yesterday [Monday] and they confirmed the diagnosis to us. The problem is we cannot collect throat or nasal swab samples from animals. So, most probably, we will put in place a method to collect scat samples. CCMB is devising that method and guidelines.”

Dasgupta said all wildlife wardens have been asked to be alert.

The Union environment ministry has directed the closure of national parks and sanctuaries after four lions at the Hyderabad zoo tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.

The direction came after Hyderabad’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) confirmed the infection among the big cats to the ministry’s wildlife division on Monday.

Also Read | Covid-19: WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets

Soumitra Dasgupta, the assistant director-general of forest (wildlife), said it is not the new mutation that has infected the lions but the old one. “We had a video conference with CCMB officials yesterday [Monday] and they confirmed the diagnosis to us. The problem is we cannot collect throat or nasal swab samples from animals. So, most probably, we will put in place a method to collect scat samples. CCMB is devising that method and guidelines.”

Dasgupta said all wildlife wardens have been asked to be alert.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP