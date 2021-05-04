Zoos, national parks shut as four lions test positive for Covid-19
The Union environment ministry has directed the closure of national parks and sanctuaries after four lions at the Hyderabad zoo tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.
The direction came after Hyderabad’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) confirmed the infection among the big cats to the ministry’s wildlife division on Monday.
Soumitra Dasgupta, the assistant director-general of forest (wildlife), said it is not the new mutation that has infected the lions but the old one. “We had a video conference with CCMB officials yesterday [Monday] and they confirmed the diagnosis to us. The problem is we cannot collect throat or nasal swab samples from animals. So, most probably, we will put in place a method to collect scat samples. CCMB is devising that method and guidelines.”
Dasgupta said all wildlife wardens have been asked to be alert.
