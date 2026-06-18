ZPM’s K Laltluangkima elected as Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha member

K. Laltluangkima of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) was on Thursday elected as Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha member, defeating Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate Zothansangi Hmar by 16 votes in the state Assembly election.

K. Laltluangkima of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) was on Thursday elected as Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha member. (X)

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The ZPM spokesperson secured 26 of the 36 votes cast and will succeed outgoing MNF MP K. Vanlalvena in the Upper House of Parliament.

“As we’ve said in the pre-election statements, strengthening and boosting food self-sufficiency, enhancing and securing state border and regional security will be on my top list,” a statement issued by the ZPM said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma dismissed the opposition’s allegation of disunity in the selection of the party’s candidate. “The opposition have been trying to disrepute the unity of our party leadership, I do not take it seriously, the votes will decide,” the chief minister said after casting his ballot.

“Two BJP MLAs and one from the Congress abstained from voting in the election, while our MLA W. Chhuanawma couldn’t cast his vote due to prolonged illness. We applied to the state election officials to grant him home voting, but it was declined,” KJ Lalbiakngheta, polling agent of the elected Rajya Sabha member and the general secretary of ZPM, said.

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{{^usCountry}} The newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, K. Laltluangkima, is a prominent political figure in the state. He currently serves as the official spokesperson for the ruling ZPM party, which holds a clear majority with 27 legislators in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, K. Laltluangkima, is a prominent political figure in the state. He currently serves as the official spokesperson for the ruling ZPM party, which holds a clear majority with 27 legislators in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

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