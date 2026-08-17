Zubeen Garg death case: SC directs completion of witnesses’ exam within 2 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the completion of the examination of crucial witnesses in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case trial within two months, as it deferred the hearing on the bail plea of his event manager in the matter until October.

Singer Zubeen Garg.

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“We want to see how the trial proceeds. This order will put pressure on them to move ahead with the matter,” said a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. It asked the prosecution to be diligent in prosecuting the case as it heard Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail plea.

Mahanta, who has been named as an accused, organised the event for which Garg was in Singapore, where he allegedly drowned last year. He moved the Supreme Court after the Gauhati high court denied him bail on May 29.

The bench noted Assam advocate general Devajit Saikia’s submission that the trial is proceeding on a day-to-day basis and crucial witnesses are being examined in the next few weeks. It posted the bail plea for hearing on October 12.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, who appeared for Mahanta, said that his client was not present at the spot where Garg died. He argued it was a case of drowning and pointed out that of 394 witnesses, only 94 have been examined. Dave said the eyewitnesses in Singapore have not been examined. He added that the state is pursuing the case as it is more of an emotive issue and it has given assurance to punish those responsible for the popular singer’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, who appeared for Mahanta, said that his client was not present at the spot where Garg died. He argued it was a case of drowning and pointed out that of 394 witnesses, only 94 have been examined. Dave said the eyewitnesses in Singapore have not been examined. He added that the state is pursuing the case as it is more of an emotive issue and it has given assurance to punish those responsible for the popular singer’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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The Supreme Court noted a long list of witnesses. “The accused is an event manager. What is his motive to do away with the singer? He is only organising the events.”

Saikia told the bench that the eyewitnesses will record their statements in the next fortnight. He added that 11 crucial witnesses remain to be examined. Saikia said the case involves murder conspiracy. He added that Mahanta’s role is in question, as he threatened to die by suicide if Garg refused to go for the Singapore event.

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Saikia said Mahanta allegedly provided Garg with liquor and allowed him to go for a yacht party even when the doctor advised the singer to remain away from water.

Garg’s death sparked outrage among his fans, who demanded an independent probe into the circumstances leading to his drowning.

Last year, Mahanta moved the Supreme Court to transfer the probe in the case from Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to a central agency. He requested a court-monitored probe in the matter.

The SIT charged Mahanta with murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, cheating, and criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A special court is hearing the case.