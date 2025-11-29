Fact-check: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘non-demi-curious, semi-binary relationship’? Truth behind viral claim

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who co-star in Wicked: For Good, had sparked viral claims about a relationship after the two appeared for the movie's press tour. They resurfaced after the release of the movie. As per this claim, the duo apparently revealed they were in a ‘non-demi-curious, semi-binary relationship'. To be sure, these claims came from unverified profiles on social media. Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande attend the premiere of Wicked: For Good at Lincoln Center, (AP)

“Clarifying the label, Cynthia explained, ‘It means we’re not actually a couple, but we’re curious about what that could mean — and everything,’ she said with a playful tone,” one such post further added.

Similar posts were shared widely on Facebook as well.

“Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande stirred up the internet when a strange, joking quote about their “non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship” went viral. fans scrambled to understand whether they were announcing something real or just creating a humorous new label. the moment quickly turned into another case of celebrity comments being blown out of proportion online. cynthia later clarified that it only meant they’re not an actual couple, but were playfully curious about the idea — nothing serious, just lighthearted banter,” one post stated.

“Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have left fans buzzing after revealing they are in what they describe as a ‘non-demi-curious, semi-binary relationship’,” another added.

Notably, buzz about Erivo and Grande started from the press tour for the movie. The 38-year-old actor, who portrays Elphaba and the 32-year-old singer, who plays Glinda were often seen by each other's side throughout the tour, and would often be holding hands on red carpets or during interviews.

Are the claims true?

No, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have not said anything about being in a relationship.

Grande addressed their physical closeness while on tour when speaking on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast. She said, “I channel a lot of energy through my hands. And so I’m always holding a hand. I’m always, like, squeezing a something, as you’ve learned. I’m always reaching for something sometimes.”