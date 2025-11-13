Internet shocked as intruder grabs Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo rushes to protect her: ‘Where was the security?’

A shocking incident unfolded at the Wicked For Good premiere in Singapore, where a fan of Ariana Grande broke security and entered the red carpet to grab her arm. Ariana, who was walking along with the cast members of the film, was shocked as Cynthia Erivo immediately reached out to protect her. Ariana Grande looked shocked as a fan charged on her at the event.

What happened at the event

Cynthia immediately grabbed hold of the intruder and protected Ariana. She asked her if she was okay while the other security staff took him away and tried to de-escalate the situation. Many fans were shocked at the incident and were heard saying, ‘Oh my god!’ The video from the event has now surfaced on X, which has left many concerned and angry.

Internet reacts

“Apparently this guy done this consistently with every artist and flys to their show just for the hell of it,” said one. The same intruder was spotted in Katy Perry's concert as well as in a concert of The Chainsmokers. “What is wrong with you guys???? And you wonder why these actors and musicians are being more and more distant! Where was the security??” asked one angry fan. “This is so insane to me. This lady was the target of a terror attack previously and her co-star is faster to protect her than the security? Someone needs to be fired,” said another.

Many praised Cynthia for protecting Ariana. One said, “cynthia having faster reflexes than multiple grown male security…” Another said, “Cynthia Erivo really said: ‘Not on my fairy watch.’ Bro entered her Wizard of Oz boss-fight radius.” A comment read, “Security needs to hire Cynthia she was not playing at all.” “I applaud her for defending ari but I'm kinda horrified that she reacted faster than professional bodyguards, both of them shouldn’t have been in this situation in the first place,” said another.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu, and is set to hit Indian theatres on November 21.