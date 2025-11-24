Wicked For Good box office: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo film mints $226M; beats Snow White lifetime haul in just 3 days

Wicked For Good box office collection: The sequel to Wicked - Wicked: For Good - has surpassed expectations at the box office in its opening weekend. The Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-starrer had been projected to open at $145 million in North America, but soared past that mark easily, and added a substantial amount overseas. Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked: For Good.

Wicked for Good opens at $226 million worldwide

Wicked: For Good brought in $150 million in the U.S. and Canada in its opening weekend, according to the studio. This is a new record for a film adaptation of a Broadway musical. The film now ranks among the best-performing movie musicals of all time after just its opening weekend.

The sequel to Wicked, which reunites Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba with Ariana Grande's Glinda, has the third-best domestic opening weekend for a musical ever, behind Disney's 2019 The Lion King and the 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast, according to Universal Pictures and Comscore's box office tallies.

The first Wicked had earned $111 million in North America in its opening weekend, which means the sequel has comfortably surpassed it.

Wicked for Good beats Snow White, Joker 2 in just three days

Box Office Mojo reported that the film added $76 million overseas in its first three days at the box office, giving it a worldwide gross of $226 million. This makes Wicked For Good the 18th highest-grossing film of 2025 already. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of films like Snow White ($205 million), One Battle After Another ($202 million), and Joker: Folie à Deux ($207 million).

Wicked For Good is a retelling of The Wizard of Oz, based on the long-running Broadway musical, itself adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel. Part two follows Glinda and Elphaba -- now dubbed the Wicked Witch of the West -- as they struggle against the nefarious machinations of The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

(With agencies inputs)