Wicked: For Good ending explained- What happens after Dorothy throws water on Elphaba?

Wicked: For Good (2025) is a sequel to Wicked (2024) and stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey in the lead roles. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the musical fantasy film follows the story of Glinda the Good (Ariana) and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia). Here are the key highlights of the movie, which has now become the biggest worldwide Broadway musical adaptation opener, per Deadline.

Glinda and Elphaba’s friendship

Wicked: For Good tells the narrative of how Glinda became Glinda the Good and Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West. In the new film, Elphaba is labelled a fugitive who aims to reveal the Wizard's deceit and defend the animals of Oz, while Glinda rises to prominence and backs the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). In secret, though, the two continued to be friends.

Elphaba's sister is killed

After Glinda learns that her fiancé, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), is truly in love with Elphaba, everything changes. A devastated and envious Glinda chooses to assist Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) in devising a plan to apprehend Elphaba when he flees with her.

Elphaba's sister Nessarose is killed when Madame Morrible's whirlwind carries Dorothy's home into Oz. When Elphaba goes to retrieve her sister's enchanted shoes, she discovers that Glinda has already given them to Dorothy. The two then engage in combat, and although Fiyero tries to defend Elphaba, he is actually taken.

Dorothy throws a bucket of water on Elphaba

Elphaba uses a spell that transforms Fiyero into the Scarecrow to save him. In the meantime, Glinda acknowledges her error and recognises the corruption of the Wizard and Morrible. After they make amends, Elphaba gives her the Grimmerie spell book. Dorothy immediately throws water on Elphaba, giving everyone the impression that she has melted and perished. Returning to the Emerald City, a dejected Glinda reveals that the Wizard is Elphaba's father and banishes him. She becomes Oz's commander after apprehending Madame Morrible.

In a surprising turn of events, Elphaba is spotted alive after she escapes via a trap door and reunites with Scarecrow Fiyero. Together, they depart Oz. Through the spell book's magic, Glinda learns that Elphaba is still alive.

