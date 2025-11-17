Cynthia Erivo breaks silence on fan grabbing Ariana Grande at Wicked For Good premiere: 'We've had to deal with stuff'

At the premiere of the movie Wicked: For Good in Singapore, Cynthia Erivo was by Ariana Grande's side when she was accosted by a fan. Cynthia has now shared her thoughts on the incident involving her and co-star Ariana Grande at the premiere of their movie in Singapore on November 13. Erivo speaks out after fan rushed Ariana Grande at Singapore premiere(AFP)

As the two actors were walking the ‘yellow’ carpet, a 26-year-old man named Johnson Wen jumped the barricade and rushed towards Grande. He put his arms around Grande and began jumping up and down, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande's scary moment

“What's even more wonderful is the fact that there are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe. That, for me, is the pinnacle of what I could ever wish for from any piece of work I have ever done. And I am so glad that in order to do it, I had to look into the eyes of this person beside me,” Erivo said at the special screening of the movie at the Television Academy in Los Angeles on Saturday, Entertainment Weekly reports.

She then added, "And we have come through some shit. We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings. I mean, f**k, even this last week. Let's be honest, for f**k's sakes, we've had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses.”

All about Wicked: For Good

Following the huge success of Wicked: Part One, the sequel hits the theatres on November 21. According to Elle, the original movie and its sequel were both shot back-to-back, and hence, see a return of the cast from the first movie.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and others in various roles.

Being a musical, the movie will feature lots of songs, many of which were heard in the first movie as well. There are going to be two new songs, also composed by Stephen Schwartz.

The movie will give a new and unique spin to the usual bad vs. good dichotomy. Erivo herself said in an episode of Award Chatter last year that the movie eschews pitting characters in simple categories of positive and negative and tries to understand the complexities of human behaviour.

Also read: Cynthia Erivo earns praise for quick reaction after intruder grabs Ariana Grande; Netizens say ‘faster than security’

Similar thoughts were echoed by Grande, as per Elle. She also emphasized the themes of love and forgiveness explored in the movie. For her, the movie is very different from the first part and is “very special and very emotional.”

With the massive success of the first movie, Wicked: For Good is also expected to perform well at the box office. How much better will be known only after November 21.

FAQs

When does Wicked: For Good release?

On November 21.

What was the name of the first movie in the series?

Wicked: Part One.

Who stars in this movie?

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum, among others.