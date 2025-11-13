Cynthia Erivo earns praise for quick reaction after intruder grabs Ariana Grande; Netizens say ‘faster than security’

Pop star and actress Ariana Grande faced a frightening moment at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on Thursday, November 13, when an overzealous fan rushed toward her on the yellow brick road carpet. Ariana Grande faced a terrifying moment at the Singapore premiere of Wicked when an overzealous fan rushed her. Co-star Cynthia Erivo quickly intervened, shielding her. REUTERS/Jack Taylor(REUTERS)

Cynthia Erivo saved Ariana Grande amid chaos

The 31-year-old, who stars as Glinda in the upcoming musical film, was walking with co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum when the man suddenly ran up and grabbed her, as per multiple videos that have surfaced on the internet.

According to People Magazine, the man, described as having long black hair with blue streaks, quickly reached Grande and wrapped his arm around her, pulling her in as she tried to step back.

Erivo's quick thinking was immediately on display as she rushed to shield the pop singer, stepping between her co-star and the man appearing to shout at him. The security quickly joined in, pulling the individual away. The 7 Rings singer looked visibly shaken as she was spotted taking deep breaths while Erivo and Yeoh offered comfort.

Internet praises Eviro for her quick thinking

A user wrote on Instagram, “Cynthia doing more than the body guards.” A second user wrote, “Cynthia is such a momma bear w her and fast whew get em sis.” A third user wrote, “Cynthia reacting faster than security speaks volumes.”

One user wrote, “cynthia is the friend we ALL need,” while another user wrote, “I applaud her for defending ari but I'm kinda horrified that she reacted faster than professional bodyguards, both of them shouldn’t have been in this situation in the first place.”