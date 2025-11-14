Pyjama Man who attacked Ariana Grande at Wicked: For Good premiere brags about it on social media: ‘Dear Ariana…’

Fans react with anger

The reaction to Wen’s post was overwhelmingly negative. One comment read, “You’re the reason why we get less appearances in Asia.” Another said, “Are you happy now? Does it bring you joy to disturb celebrities? That’s sad.” Other users questioned his behaviour. “Oh wow so you do this a lot…and how aren’t you in jail?” one wrote. Another said, “Because of your nuisance, she might NOT come back to Singapore again! Come on man, What the heck?!!!!” Comments continued to pour in, including, “imagine making this your entire personality 🙄” and “This an awful thing to do…. This is not a flex thing to do!!!! My gosh…. Have some respect for the artist!!!”