Man charged after grabbing Ariana Grande at Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere

According to now viral videos, a man leaped a barricade, pushed past photographers, and grabbed Ariana Grande as she walked the yellow carpet at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore, prompting co-star Cynthia Erivo to pull the shocked actress away. As per the BBC, the Australian man Johnson Wen has been charged with being a public nuisance. A man was charged with public nuisance after grabbing Ariana Grande at the Wicked premiere in Singapore, prompting her co-star to intervene. (Photo by The Straits Times / AFP) / - Singapore OUT (AFP)

Man who grabbed Ariana Grande was previously arrested

The 26-year-old boasted on Instagram late Thursday that he was “free after being arrested." However, by Friday afternoon, a Singapore court had formally charged him with being a public nuisance. According to the BBC, the local media reports stated that Wen, who appeared in court without legal representation, intends to plead guilty.

The self-described "Troll Most Hated is no stranger to disrupting high-profile events. His Instagram feed shows multiple instances of him invading concerts and premieres, including jumping on stage during Katy Perry's Sydney show in June and interrupting a performance by The Chainsmokers last December.

If convicted, he faces a potential penalty of up to S$2000 ($1540; £1170).

Ariana Grande appears shocked after incident

In videos circulating online, Grande appeared visibly shaken as the intruder grabbed her, while her co-stars Erivo and Michelle Yeoh moved quickly to comfort her. Security personnel soon escorted Wen away. The pop star did not comment on the incident, and the premiere continued as scheduled.

The Wicked: For Good is set to be released on November 21. The film is the second installment of a two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway and West End musical Wicked, which tells the story of the unlikely friendship between two very different witches.