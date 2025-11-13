Who is ‘Pyjama Man’? Prankster charged Ariana Grande at Wicked Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande went through a harrowing experience at the Wicked: For Good premiere at Singapore, on November 13, when a man accosted her. Multiple videos of the incident have been shared online. People on the internet were quick to recognize the individual who accosted Ariana Grande as Johnson Wen or ‘Pyjama Man’,(X/@kattilacs, @HitsAndCharts)

Grande, who plays Glinda in the movie, was seen walking with co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum when a man charged and grabbed her. He was seen in a white shirt, shorts, and had long black hair with dyed blue streaks. The videos showed that he had his arm around Grande and attempted to pull her close as she tried to get away from him.

People on the internet were quick to recognize the individual as Johnson Wen or ‘Pyjama Man’, a serial red carpet crasher.

Who is ‘Pyjama Man’?

Wen posted a video of the moment with Grande at the premiere, captioning it “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.” He followed it up with a heart emoticon.

He has a reputation for crashing celebrity events. In June, he had jumped the stage when Katy Perry was performing and in August, he crashed The Weeknd's show but security rushed him off stage.

He is a 25-year-old Australian influencer and true to his online moniker, Wen is known for sporting colorful pajamas or eccentric outfits during his headline grabbing stunts.

While Wen might have just been pulling off a prank, many online were not impressed. Some wondered where security at the event was. However, co-star Erivo's actions have been drawing praise. She rushed to Grande's defence when the fan charged her and videos show Erivo placing herself between the man and Grande. She also seemed to be shouting at the individual before security intervened and removed the man from Grande. She was reportedly quite shaken by the incident with Erivo and Yeoh comforting her in the aftermath.