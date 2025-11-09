Emiru attack update: Twitch to support nonprofits working to prevent sexual violence, ‘We failed to keep Emiru safe…’

Twitch has shared an update days after popular streamer Emiru was assaulted by a man during a TwitchCon meet-and-greet in October. Saying it “deeply regrets” not being able to protect Emiru, Twitch wrote on X that the company will make a donation to support nonprofits that work towards preventing sexual violence. Emiru attack update: Twitch to support nonprofits working to prevent sexual violence(emiru.jpg/Instagram)

“We wanted to follow up on the post we recently made about a security incident at TwitchCon San Diego. As many of you know, at the 2025 TwitchCon San Diego event, one of our valued creators, Emiru, was assaulted by an attendee during a meet-and-greet event,” Twitch wrote on X.

“Although Twitch works very hard to try to keep TwitchCon attendees safe and to prevent incidents like this from happening, we failed to do both things in this case - to keep Emiru safe and to prevent the assault from happening. We deeply regret the distress we caused for Emiru, our other creators, and the entire community,” added the post.

Twitch concluded by saying, “In recognition of Emiru’s advocacy, Twitch will be making a donation to support non-profit organizations working to prevent sexual violence. More details on that to follow soon.”

What happened to Emiru at the TwitchCon meet-and-greet?

Emiru, whose real name is Emily-Beth Schunk, was seen in a video being assaulted by a man during a TwitchCon event in October. She later accused Twitch of refusing to hand over the name of an individual who assaulted her to San Diego police, until someone called in with a worrying tip.

A video that surfaced on social media showed a man storming toward Ermiru and trying to grab her face and kiss her during a meet-and-greet event on the first day of the event in San Diego. Emiru’s personal security guard rushed to shove the person away, as seen in the video.

In a video message, Emiru later accused Twitch of initially refusing to hand over her assaulter’s name to police. She said that the man was able to “get really far away from San Diego” because everything was “delayed.”

Emiru alleged that her manager was “begging” Twitch to provide the man’s name, because they had no information about him and were afraid he “lives around” Emiru and her roommates. She accused Twitch of “refusing to” hand over his name, adding that “after that tip from the person who said that the guy came into their workplace and was talking to him, my manager demanded the info from Twitch, so they did end up giving it to police, but not my manager, as far as I know”.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy later apologized to Emiru in a statement on X.