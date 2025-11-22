Cynthia Erivo turns emotional in chat with original Wicked Broadway cast: ‘Been listening to you for so long’

Cynthia Erivo recently opened up about the deep emotional connection she feels to Wicked and the powerful legacy the story continues to carry. In a video shared by Entertainment Weekly, Erivo sat with her co-star Ariana Grande and the original Broadway witches, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba in Wicked.(AP)

Cynthia Erivo gets emotional about the Wicked franchise

The moment became very emotional as Erivo reflected on what their performances meant to her. With tears in her eyes, she shared a “crazy realization,” telling Menzel and Chenoweth, “I’ve been listening to you for so long.”

As Erivo began to cry, Grande and Chenoweth held hands while Menzel placed an arm around her. Erivo added, “You’re the voices I’ve listened to. And we get to sit here and do this together. It’s really wonderful.”

Chenoweth also turned emotional and said, “Wicked continues on... through you.” She explained that the true dream of any performer is to see their work live through others.

Erivo thanked the original stars, saying, “You created something that allows us to have a dream come true.” The group recognised how rare it is for all four of them to share such a moment. Chenoweth called it “a once-in-a-lifetime situation”, and Menzel joked, “I’m glad we’re still alive,” bringing some lightness back into the room.

Unscripted goodbyes in Wicked: For Good

In a separate interview reported by E! News, Erivo revealed that parts of the most emotional scene in Wicked: For Good were improvised. During Elphaba and Glinda’s final moment together, she and Ariana Grande kept acting after the song ended, and director Jon M. Chu simply let the cameras roll.

Lines like Grande’s “What’s going on?” and the heartfelt “I love you” exchange were not in the script. Erivo said these moments came naturally as the actresses explored how their characters would truly say goodbye.

Cynthia Erivo's farewell post for Elphaba

The actor posted an emotional Instagram message to fans, saying thank you for letting her be their Elphaba. She said words could not even begin to describe how much the role has changed her.

Through these real moments on and off the screen, Erivo shows how Wicked is still inspiring performers and audiences and will continue to for generations.

FAQs

1. What did Cynthia Erivo say about Wicked’s legacy?

Cynthia Erivo said that the original Wicked stars, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, shaped her love for music and theatre. She became emotional while thanking them for creating a story that continues to inspire new performers.

2. Which lines in Wicked: For Good were improvised by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande?

According to E! News, lines such as “What’s going on?” and the exchange of “I love you” between Elphaba and Glinda were improvised during filming and not part of the original script.

3. Why did Cynthia Erivo get emotional in the Entertainment Weekly video?

Erivo became emotional because she grew up listening to Menzel and Chenoweth. Sitting beside them made her realise how special the moment was and how deeply Wicked’s legacy has impacted her life.