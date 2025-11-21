Kareena Kapoor looks timeless in printed shirt and fringe skirt combo. See pics

Kareena Kapoor has once again impressed fans and fashionistas with her look. On November 21, the actor surprised them with an all-new look that she shared on Instagram. The 45-year-old donned a printed shirt and a fringed skirt for an event, Spectacular Saudi, taking place in several cities, including Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor recently made an appearance in Netflix’s documentary, Dining with the Kapoors.(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

For the event, Kareena opted for earthy colours, with the top based on a light brown material with leaves and flowers printed all over. As for her skirt, the actor also sported tones of brown. Her skirt also included a leathery effect, with fringes at the hem. To complete her look, Kareena tied her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised with a pair of dangling earrings, a watch, and a statement ring. To maintain the continuity of the colours, she chose to go with leopard-printed heels.

Fan react to Kareena Kapoor’s new look

As the actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram, fans praised her in the comments section. “Awww, lovely photos; last one is the soulful,” one person wrote. Another fan added, “Looking gorgeous.” A third person said Kareena looks “stunning as always.”

The comments section also had several Instagram users posting hearts and fire emojis as Kareena posed for the camera while striking a balance between chic and classy.

Amongst all the images, the highlight was the last slide, where Kareena can be seen with her son Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh. Kareena even mentioned in her caption that the star kid had come home from school and wanted to give his mother a hug.

Kareena Kapoor in Dining with the Kapoors

The actor recently made an appearance in Netflix’s documentary, Dining with the Kapoors. Kareena got together with her family members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor, Armaan Jain, among others.

FAQs

Q1. How many kids does Kareena Kapoor have?

Kareena Kapoor has two kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Q2. What was Kareena Kapoor’s last film?

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again.

Q3. Who is Kareena Kapoor married to?

Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan.