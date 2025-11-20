Kareena Kapoor reacts to Sunjay Kapur's sister slamming Priya Sachdev over estate dispute: 'This is pure robbery'

Kareena Kapoor has indirectly weighed in on the escalating legal battle surrounding the late Sunjay Kapur’s multi-crore estate. A clip from Mandhira Kapur Smith’s appearance on the podcast InControversial with Pooja Chaudhary was shared on social media, and Kareena, formerly Sunjay’s sister-in-law, liked the post, signalling her support for Mandhira’s allegations and adding fresh attention to the already-headline-grabbing feud. Kareena Kapoor has reacted to Mandhira Kapur Smith's expression of outrage over the inheritance battle, claiming the estate belongs to her family, not Priya Kapur.

Kareena Kapoor likes Mandhira's clip slamming Priya Kapur

The podcast clip was posted with the caption. “If these people think we don’t know our own blood… THINK AGAIN. Said Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, as she sat down on InControversial to speak about the ongoing ₹30,000 crore inheritance battle that has gripped headlines, courtrooms, and social media. From questioning the authenticity of the alleged Will, to calling out what she calls ‘impossible errors no brother would ever make’, Mandhira puts her version of this story on the table without filters. This isn’t gossip. This is part of an ongoing legal fight. And the stakes include legacy, lineage, her mother and future of two children at the centre of it all. You’ve read the articles. Now hear her stance.”

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor liking the video.

In the video, Mandhira voices her outrage over the estate dispute, saying:

"If these people think we don't know our own bloodline, think again. Just because you have been with someone for seven years, you cannot erase normal habits that we have grown up with. My brother led the family legacy. He did not create it. And for her to walking around representing our family. Shame on her. None of the bloodline were at the Sona Diwali pooja. I wanna throw up when I see stuff like that. It is our estate. It is our estate and you are asking us to sign an NDA for our own estate. Wow. This is the new India. This is pure robbery. This is what you call major theft. This is what you called major fraud. And this country needs to wake up and see it. My mother tells me before I die, please get everything back home. This is our inheritance. This is my kids' inheritance. It is not Priya's. I will fight this till the end."

Sunjay Kapur's estate controversy

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 in a high-profile ceremony that brought together two powerful families. Their relationship, however, was turbulent and eventually ended in a bitter divorce in 2016 after a prolonged legal battle involving financial disputes and custody issues.

Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev, while Karisma focused on her life in Mumbai. Following Sunjay’s sudden death on 12 June, his estate, estimated to be worth ₹30,000 crore, became the centre of a fierce family battle. Allegations of an invalid will, questions surrounding signatures, and accusations between Mandhira and Priya have kept the dispute in the spotlight, turning a private tragedy into a highly publicised war over inheritance, legacy, and control of the Kapur family fortune.