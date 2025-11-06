Edit Profile
    Raha turns 3! Here's some outfit inspo from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little fashionista

    As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Raha Kapoor turns three, we’re taking a look at her most adorable outfits that should inspire every parent-to-be

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 3:31 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    If there’s one Bollywood baby who’s stolen everyone’s hearts, it’s Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s firstborn, Raha Kapoor. As the little one turns three today (November 6), fans can’t stop gushing over her sweet moments and stylish baby looks. From her festive outfits to her co-ord sets, Raha’s wardrobe proves that dressing your baby cute doesn’t mean dressing them like an adult. Here’s some inspiration for expecting parents who want to add a touch of charm to their baby’s closet.

    Raha Kapoor with parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
    Bold colours

    One of Raha’s first public outings was during the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas celebration — and it was all about twinning with mum Alia. While Alia opted for a cheery velvet dress that screamed festive sophistication, baby Raha looked like a dream in a fluffy tutu dress. The matching part? Her red velvet shoes that mirrored her mum’s, along with a white shirt featuring a reindeer motif and pink pigtails that perfectly tied the look together. The lesson here — match one fun element with your outfit.

    Raha in matching shoes with mum Alia
    All white, all right

    Another time, Raha won hearts at the airport when she was spotted with her parents. Snuggled in Alia’s arms, she looked effortlessly cute in a white co-ord set — a sweatshirt and matching sweatpants covered in tiny red stars. The look was simple, cosy, and playful — proving that comfort is key when dressing your little one.

    A mini version of your own outfit

    There's nothing cuter than a mini version of your own outfit. At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, all eyes were on little Raha. A viral video showed Alia carrying Raha in her arms as the two twinned in brown-and-gold floral outfits. Sometimes, all it takes is a matching print to melt hearts.

    Raha and Alia in Jamnagar
    Raha and Alia in Jamnagar

    Happy birthday, little Raha! Here’s to more giggles, cuddles, and the cutest fashion moments ahead.

    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Raha Turns 3! Here's Some Outfit Inspo From Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Little Fashionista
