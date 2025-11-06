Raha turns 3! Here's some outfit inspo from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little fashionista

If there’s one Bollywood baby who’s stolen everyone’s hearts, it’s Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s firstborn, Raha Kapoor. As the little one turns three today (November 6), fans can’t stop gushing over her sweet moments and stylish baby looks. From her festive outfits to her co-ord sets, Raha’s wardrobe proves that dressing your baby cute doesn’t mean dressing them like an adult. Here’s some inspiration for expecting parents who want to add a touch of charm to their baby’s closet.

Bold colours

One of Raha’s first public outings was during the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas celebration — and it was all about twinning with mum Alia. While Alia opted for a cheery velvet dress that screamed festive sophistication, baby Raha looked like a dream in a fluffy tutu dress. The matching part? Her red velvet shoes that mirrored her mum’s, along with a white shirt featuring a reindeer motif and pink pigtails that perfectly tied the look together. The lesson here — match one fun element with your outfit.