Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe: Power couple's complete relationship timeline

Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe are counted among Hollywood’s most beloved couples. But their journey began long before they went public. British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California.(AFP)

Their story started at the 2018 Met Gala where they met for the first time. Waithe was engaged to film executive Alana Mayo at that time. So, her connection with Erivo stayed purely platonic. They formed an instant friendship built on creativity, respect and shared industry experiences, according to Cosmopolitan.

Through the years, they crossed paths at festivals, premieres and award shows. They often supported each other’s work. Their chemistry was clear to people around them, yet it remained a friendship.

Speculation rises after Waithe’s separation

In January 2020, Lena Waithe separated from Mayo. Rumors spread online that she may have cheated with Erivo. No evidence supported those claims, as per She Knows. Their friendship timeline came under scrutiny because they had been seen together at events like the Palm Springs International Film Festival shortly before the separation.

Both stayed silent on the speculation. They focused on work and kept their friendship private and steady.

A deeper bond and public moments

As time passed their bond grew further and fans noticed their closeness at industry events. A short clip of them dancing at a Tony Awards after-party sparked more questions about their relationship.

In the summer of 2022, Cynthia Erivo publicly came out as queer. She said her friends had always known. She felt ready to live openly. This marked a new level of comfort with her identity and her growing connection with Waithe.

Later in 2022, they confirmed their relationship, while fans celebrated the news.

Also Read: Kelsea Ballerini shines at 2025 SESAC, gears up for her performance at CMA Awards next

Supporting each other through career highs

By 2025, their relationship had grown stronger. Erivo earned Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for her role in Wicked. Waithe supported her throughout the season and appeared with her at major milestones.

Erivo and Waithe continue to walk red carpets together now. They attend premieres and industry events as a unified pair. Their timeline reflects friendship, trust and sustained support. It remains one of Hollywood’s most admired modern relationships.

Also Read: Avatar Fire and Ash teases Neytiri and Lo’ak engaging in an epic battle in the sky; Check new posters here

FAQs:

1. When did Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe first meet?

They first met at the 2018 Met Gala, where their friendship began.

2. When did Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe confirm their relationship?

They confirmed their relationship in 2022, after years of growing closer.

3. What sparked rumors about Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe’s relationship?

Rumors began after Lena Waithe’s separation from Alana Mayo in 2020, though no evidence ever supported the claims about cheating.