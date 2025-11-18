‘Costume Art’ revealed as Met Gala 2026 theme but is it the same as the red carpet dress code? Everything to know

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the theme for the 2026 Met Gala. Titled Costume Art , the exhibition celebrates the relationship between fashion and the human form, marking the inauguration of the Condé M. Nast Galleries, a 12,000-square-foot permanent space adjacent to The Met’s Great Hall.

A celebration of fashion as art Often called fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala serves as the annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, where art and couture meet under one glittering roof. Every year, the gala’s theme mirrors that of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition — and this time, curator Andrew Bolton is challenging traditional boundaries.

In a chat with Vogue, Andrew explained that Costume Art explores “the centrality of the dressed body in the museum’s vast collection”. The exhibition will juxtapose paintings, sculptures, and other artefacts spanning 5,000 years of art with historic and contemporary garments from The Met’s own archives.

“What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body,” Andrew said. “It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum… Even the nude is never naked. It’s always inscribed with cultural values and ideas.”

The exhibition, he added, underscores “the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear,” insisting that fashion holds “an edge on art because it is about one’s lived, embodied experience.”

No subtitles to explain the exhibition What makes this year’s theme particularly unique is its simplicity. For the first time in his tenure, Andrew has dropped the functional subtitles that traditionally accompany this type of exhibition.

“We took it out and it was like taking off a corset,” he said. “I thought, this is exactly what it should be. It’s bold, it’s strong, it’s a statement of intent. [The goal] is not to create a new hierarchy. It’s just to disband that hierarchy and to focus on equivalency — equivalency of artworks and equivalency of bodies.”