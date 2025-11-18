Kelsea Ballerini shines at 2025 SESAC, gears up for her performance at CMA Awards next

Kelsea Ballerini recently witnessed a major moment in her career in Nashville. From the SESAC Awards on November 16 to her performance at the 59th Annual CMA Awards on November 19, the country star showed why she is counted among the respected personalities in the business. Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2025 SESAC Nashville Music Awards at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 16.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Country Music Hall of Fame turned into a major celebration of songwriting for the 2025 SESAC Awards. The event brought together some of Nashville’s best songwriters, producers and artists.

Ballerini looked stunning on the red carpet and was warm and chatty with her fellow musicians, including songwriter Alysa Vanderheym. She was photographed with fellow artists, reflecting the friendly and collaborative vibe of Nashville, according to Azat TV.

Honoring songwriters and new voices

The big winners of the night were Michael Tyler (Songwriter of the Year) and Megan Moroney (Song of the Year). Ballerini was not a recipient this time but her appearance and remarks got a lot of attention. She reminded the audience of her songwriting roots and her support for new talent entering the country music world.

Getting ready for the big stage: The 2025 CMA Awards

Just days later, the anticipation was building as Ballerini prepared for her performance at the 59th CMA Awards, which will be aired live from Bridgestone Arena on November 19. Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the show features Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Brandi Carlile, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney and more. The event airs on ABC and streams on Hulu.

New digital efforts like TikTok’s “CMA Awards Backstage Live” show how country music is reaching a younger audience, a space Ballerini has navigated with ease during her career.

A week of connection and creativity

For Ballerini, the week remains more than two events. It is about the private creativity and public recognition of today’s country artists. At SESAC, she hung out with her collaborators and celebrated the songwriting community. At the CMAs, she’s on one of the biggest stages in the genre, helping shape the future of country music.

FAQs

1. Why was Kelsea Ballerini’s appearance at the 2025 SESAC Awards significant?

Kelsea Ballerini’s appearance highlighted her continued influence in the country music industry and her strong connection to Nashville’s songwriting community.

2. Is Kelsea Ballerini performing at the 2025 CMA Awards?

Yes, Ballerini is confirmed to perform at the 59th Annual CMA Awards on November 19, joining a lineup of top country artists.

3. What makes the 2025 CMA Awards important for country music?

The 2025 CMA Awards showcase major stars, rising talent, and new digital initiatives, reflecting the evolving landscape of modern country music.