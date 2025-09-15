Why Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes broke up after nearly 3 years. Real reason revealed

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have broken up after nearly three years together, People reported. The news of Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' breakup comes soon after the latter put out a birthday wish for the former on Instagram.(X/@KelseaCentral)

The singer-songwriter and actor, both 32, have decided to call it quits, a representative for Ballerini told the publication. The two had sparked dating rumors initially, in January 2023, when Stokes shared a photo of them at the Georgia vs. TCU game in California. They went public with the relationship in April that year.

Why Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have broken up

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes tried to work at their relationship, reportedly, but could not. Sources close to the couple told People “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work.”

They added that the two ‘ultimately couldn’t' make it work. “It happens,” they further said.

What Stokes had said about Ballerini

Stokes had shared how he kept his relationship with Ballerini going strong, in a September 2024 interview with People. “If we need to make the effort to show up when one's across the country, we do it. The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives,” he had said.

“It's not always easy and it's not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn't come from convenience or ease,” he further added.

Just last week, Stokes had posted on Instagram for Ballerini's birthday “Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I'd say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love.”

What Ballerini said about Stokes and love

Ballerini, when speaking to Women's Health in October 2024, talked about her album Patterns – which encompasses the ‘nuances’ of falling in love with Stokes.

“It’s the in-between moments. How do we get to the happy-go-lucky, mushy-gushy phase? This is the process, but it took a lot of sorting through baggage together. I think we’re both really proud of that,” she said.

Speaking to People earlier this year, Ballerini had shared her thoughts about love, saying: “I look at love really practically now, and somehow it’s my favorite version of it. I didn’t really have an example of what a solid relationship looked like in my developmental years. I learned the hard way. Now my version of love that I’ve found, it’s steady and it’s human, and we work on it. That, to me, honestly, is the sexiest thing, like, ‘Hey, you want to go to therapy? Let’s go to therapy.’ Being so down with your person to put in the work for each other and individually, it’s a very new kind of love for me.”

Fans react to split

Reacting to the news of the split, one fan said on X that there was some speculation over who might have ‘initiated’ it, given Stokes' wish for Ballerini just some days back. Another exclaimed “I am so sad about Kelsea Ballerini and chase stokes no one talk to meeeee.”