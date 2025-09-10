Employee refuses to relocate after receiving $30,000 bonus, California company feels helpless

In a Reddit post, a California company alleged that one of its employees is refusing to move to a new location even after receiving a $30,000 relocation bonus. A Reddit post about an employee refusing to relocate after taking a relocation bonus has gone viral. (Unsplash)

“Last year, we hired an employee and in the offer addendum, we offered her a $30,000 relocation bonus with terms for her to relocate by August 2025. While she did sign this and received the relocation bonus, she is now refusing to relocate,” the company's HR wrote.

Management clarified that the employee works remotely and can perform her duties from a distance. However, she signed a relocation agreement and received the associated funds.

“Has anyone gone through anything similar before? Do we give her another 60 or 90 days to relocate with a new agreement? Is there a point where we move to separation?” the HR continued, adding that her performance “hasn't been great overall.”

What did social media say?

A Reddit user suggested, “Yeah, I’d give 60 more days. If she doesn’t relocate, she pays back the $30k and is let go. Also, next time, reimburse employees after they move, not upfront. Or pay for the move, but don’t give any money directly to them until after they’ve moved.” Another added, “I'm hoping the relocation agreement has language in it stating she has to pay back the money if she decides not to move.”

A third expressed, “You guys were awfully kind to provide that level of flexibility. I’d first find out why, and then put the screws on a little. I’d give 30 days. Failure to do so results in ending employment and repaying the $30k.”

A fourth wrote, “The employee will need to repay the relocation bonus, but the outcome will ultimately depend on the details of the original employment agreement. For example, if you terminate the employee for performance, they may not be obligated to repay the bonus. You can, however, terminate them for refusing to relocate since part of their agreement included relocating. In a previous role, we gave an employee an additional 6 months to relocate or repay the bonus. If they failed to relocate on time, they would be terminated. Thankfully, the employee worked out a repayment plan with accounting, but we were prepared to terminate them and take them to court. I hope this isn’t too messy for you!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)