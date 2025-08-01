Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Employee secretly buys 2nd phone for work, switches it off after shift: ‘I feel like a person again’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 12:17 pm IST

A Reddit user claimed that buying a second phone just for the office significantly improved their mental health.

Struggling with anxiety and burnout, one employee found a way to restore mental peace and keep work-life balance with the help of a phone. The individual wrote on Reddit about buying a second phone and switching it off after work hours.

An employee's post about buying a separate phone just for work has sparked chatter among Reddit users. (Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka)
An employee's post about buying a separate phone just for work has sparked chatter among Reddit users. (Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka)

“So last year I was drowning in anxiety and depression. The burnout was real and nothing felt right. Then I made one change that flipped everything for me. I took my old number and kept it only for the office, bought a cheap smartphone just for that and got myself a brand new number for personal stuff,” the individual wrote.

Also Read: Indian startup employee says toxic culture, work till 2:30 am led to heart attack

The person shared about switching the phone on and off based on their shift hours. “The work phone auto switches on and off based on my shift. Once work ends, it goes into my office bag and the bag goes straight into the cupboard – out of sight, out of reach.”

The person claimed that this small change made a big difference in their life, adding, “This boundary changed my mental health big time. There are no constant pings, no guilt, no stress. I actually feel like a person again after work.”

“Sometimes I think we millennials need to take a page from Gen Z. They're way better at drawing the line,” the employee continued.

the one boundary that saved my mental health
byu/the_brain_rot inIndianWorkplace

What did social media say?

An individual shared, “My colleague did something similar. Two phones. But our manager learned about it and scolded him in front of everyone for having two phones and not prioritising work. His probation was not accepted, and he was made to resign.” Another added, “You have work modes and work profile in Android. No need for two phones.” OP responded, “I know, but our human behaviour always likes to turn on one time and bam. That is the reason I opted for one more phone.”

Also Read: 'Self-induced toxicity’: Internet slams Indian employees for faking work to impress manager

A third commented, "Wouldn't this affect rapport with the managers?” The OP posted, “I don't care after working hours, before working hours. Other locations are allowed, but not for India. My mental health is very important. Because of this, I am already suffering from tinnitus 24*7; I can't take more damage.” A fourth wrote, “Excellent!”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Employee secretly buys 2nd phone for work, switches it off after shift: ‘I feel like a person again’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On