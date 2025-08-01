Employee secretly buys 2nd phone for work, switches it off after shift: ‘I feel like a person again’

Struggling with anxiety and burnout, one employee found a way to restore mental peace and keep work-life balance with the help of a phone. The individual wrote on Reddit about buying a second phone and switching it off after work hours. An employee's post about buying a separate phone just for work has sparked chatter among Reddit users. (Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka)

“So last year I was drowning in anxiety and depression. The burnout was real and nothing felt right. Then I made one change that flipped everything for me. I took my old number and kept it only for the office, bought a cheap smartphone just for that and got myself a brand new number for personal stuff,” the individual wrote.

The person shared about switching the phone on and off based on their shift hours. “The work phone auto switches on and off based on my shift. Once work ends, it goes into my office bag and the bag goes straight into the cupboard – out of sight, out of reach.”

The person claimed that this small change made a big difference in their life, adding, “This boundary changed my mental health big time. There are no constant pings, no guilt, no stress. I actually feel like a person again after work.”

“Sometimes I think we millennials need to take a page from Gen Z. They're way better at drawing the line,” the employee continued.

What did social media say?

An individual shared, “My colleague did something similar. Two phones. But our manager learned about it and scolded him in front of everyone for having two phones and not prioritising work. His probation was not accepted, and he was made to resign.” Another added, “You have work modes and work profile in Android. No need for two phones.” OP responded, “I know, but our human behaviour always likes to turn on one time and bam. That is the reason I opted for one more phone.”

A third commented, "Wouldn't this affect rapport with the managers?” The OP posted, “I don't care after working hours, before working hours. Other locations are allowed, but not for India. My mental health is very important. Because of this, I am already suffering from tinnitus 24*7; I can't take more damage.” A fourth wrote, “Excellent!”