Five years ago, at just 17, P.Priime emerged as one of Nigeria's youngest music producers, quickly grabbing headlines as he worked with Afrobeats heavyweights like Burna Boy and Rema. P.Priime, Nigeria's young leading Afrobeats producer

Now 23, P.Priime born Peace Emmanuel Aderogba Oredope has cemented his place as a leading creative force in Afrobeats, one of the world's most influential and fast-growing musical genres.

The Grammy Awards once again recognised Afrobeats this year by nominating several Nigerian superstars including Davido, Wizkid, Ayra Starr and Omah Lay for its 68th ceremony slated for next February in Los Angeles.

Afrobeats which blends traditional African rhythms with contemporary pop sounds, has its roots in 1970s Nigeria, influenced by Nigerian megastar Fela Kuti. The genre is smashing through into the international mainstream and music awards circuits.

Afrobeats legends Burna Boy and Tems have won Grammy Awards.

For P.Priime, the global success of the genre lies in the "groove" of its songs, which exude a spontaneous energy that makes people want to dance.

"Afrobeats makes you want to be happy and move your body," he said, guitar in hand, sitting on large sofa while waiting in the dressing room of a filming studio in the Lekki district of Lagos, Nigeria's economic and cultural hub.

"I've just started learning to play the guitar, so I take it with me everywhere," he told AFP.

P.Priime has worked with big names including artist Rema in 2024 on tracks such as "March Am", "Azaman" and "Villain".

He has also worked with Burna Boy on the song "Alone" from the 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, as well as with CKay and PinkPantheress on "Anya Mmiri" that same year.

"I connect more easily with artists that freestyle or write songs that pop up the top of their head. That's how I make music. It pops up the top of my head," said the slender producer.

- 'Loved music since little' -

Born and raised in Lagos, has been immersed in music since childhood, playing drums and piano at church and singing in the choir.

"I've always loved music since I was little," recalls P.Priime, paying tribute to the support of his father, an accountant and school owner, and his mother, a grocery store manager and a brother who built him a studio.

His talent was discovered early. At 17, he gained recognition for the production of "Gelato" a track by DJ Cuppy featuring singer and rapper Zlatan Ibile.

Quickly, his work captivated the general public, the Nigerian industry, and international critics. He has won awards at the Headies and the All Africa Music Awards.

He also co-produced Wizkid's "Made in Lagos" album, nominated for the Grammy Awards in 2022.

His journey was refined through the Sarz Academy, an incubator project launched by producer Sarz to train young Nigerian talents in modern production.

"Sarz noticed my highly developed ear and how fast I work," said P.Priime.

At the Lekki studio, P.Priime prepared for the recording of an episode of Next Afrobeats Star, a new Nigerian reality TV show dedicated to discovering new talents. He will co-judge artists alongside Sarz, Andre Vibez, and Puffy Tee, all Nigerian producers and key music industry players.

"Thousands of candidates" applied for this programme and only 48 made it to the auditioning stage. Just one will win a $100,000 music contract offered by the ONErpm distribution agency at the end of the year.

P.Priime believes the programme is a real springboard for the industry.

"You can never tell who is watching on stage and at home. Don Jazzy might be watching from his house," he said, referring to founder of Marvin Records.

His piece of advice: To succeed, artists must have confidence in themselves, in their team, and above all, convey their authenticity through their music.

"The biggest mistake would be to simply imitate those who have already found their place in a booming industry," he said.

