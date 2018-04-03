IPL 2018: Ranveer Singh pulls out of opening ceremony due to injury

Ranveer Singh, who recently suffered a shoulder injury, will not perform at this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony, the actor’s spokesperson said on Monday.

The 32-year-old star has been advised not to overstrain his shoulder, which he injured during a football match. He was scheduled to perform at the grand finale on April 7 event.

“After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh to not perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

The “Padmaavat” actor, however, will continue shooting for his next “Gully Boy”.

“Ranveer will continue to shoot for ‘Gully Boy’ as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot,” the statement added.

The actor is also working in Rohit Shetty’s cop film “Simmba” and Kabir Khan’s sports drama “83”, in which he would portray former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.