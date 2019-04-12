Poll: Was MS Dhoni right to storm into the field and argue with umpires?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a paragon of calmness on a cricket field over the years. Not just while batting or wicket-keeping his ability to stay unperturbed by any situation, even as a captain, has been a hallmark of his career. But on Thursday, ‘Captain Cool’s wrath was in full view as he entered the field to protest against the umpires decision to overrule a no ball call.

While he has been fined 50 percent of his match fee for the outburst, several former cricketers have criticised Dhoni for his actions. In this poll we ask you whether Dhoni was right to argue with the umpires or not.

“MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur,” the league said in a statement.

“MS was after some clarity and it didn’t seem to be coming so he took the opportunity to go out and discuss it with the umpires. The rights and wrongs will be discussed by everybody,” Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming told reporters.

“He was certainly fired up about the way the decision was handled and why it was overturned, and he wanted to get it clarified at a key moment.”

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 14:34 IST