20-minute-old baby elephant ‘dances’ while taking first steps. Video is beyond adorable

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:04 IST

This baby elephant may just be 20-minute-old, but it is already making people go gaga. A video shows the little one taking its first awkward and clumsy steps, under the supervision of an adult elephant. What’s even more heartening is the way the baby takes its steps which almost make it seem like it is dancing.

Though old, the video has created a stir after recently being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. “A twenty minutes old calf. Finding its feet & dancing into his new world,” he tweeted. Nanda then added, “A feet that will take him miles & miles in coming days.”

Take a look at the video and we must warn you that it can fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling:

A twenty minutes old calf. Finding its feet & dancing into his new world 💕



A feet that will take him miles & miles in coming days. pic.twitter.com/1SsAtUC8Sj — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 8, 2020

With over 83,000 views, the clip has tugged at the heartstrings of many and it’s clear from the comments people shared.

“Incredible, indeed,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beauty of Mother Nature! It’s a heartwarming video to see the mommy elephant turn protectively and support the baby jumbo by pushing her trunk around little jumbo’s leg. Mothers will be mothers - always protective of their kids,” wrote another. “Wonderful and one of the simple joys of nature,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the baby elephant taking its first steps?

