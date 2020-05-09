e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Baby rhino takes her first steps, adorable video will bring a smile to your face

Baby rhino takes her first steps, adorable video will bring a smile to your face

The video shows the young one taking her first awkward and clumsy steps.

it-s-viral Updated: May 09, 2020 16:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the mother rhino helping its baby to stand.
The image shows the mother rhino helping its baby to stand. (Twitter/@DEFCCOfficial)
         

There is just something about the miniature versions of various animals which fills our heart with a warm fuzzy feeling and often make us say ‘aww.’ Case in point, the video of a newborn rhino calf which will probably make your heart go soft.

Tweeted by the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, the video is from the Patna zoo. It shows the young one taking her first awkward and clumsy steps under the strict supervision of her mother Gauri.

“The birth of this female calf at Patna Zoo to mother Gauri and father Ayodhya is good news for all of us and adds one more feather to the Rhino breeding programme,” the department tweeted. Then they added information about the gestation period of the rhinoceros which is 16 months.

The video was also tweeted by others and people couldn’t stop commenting on the calf’s adorableness.

“Oh! That’s wonderful,” commented a Twitter user. “Wow! So beautiful,” shared another. “It is sooo cute,” wrote a third.

A few days ago, another video of a baby animal taking its first steps surfaced on the Internet and went viral. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda the video details the first walk of a newborn elephant calf.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step. Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around. They are about 3 feet tall at birth with 99% of birth taking place at night,” Nanda tweeted and shared the video.

tags
top news
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
In times of social distancing, recreational vehicles hold key to vacations
In times of social distancing, recreational vehicles hold key to vacations
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In