Baby elephant tries to stand and walk. Watch adorable video

Baby elephant tries to stand and walk. Watch adorable video

The calf in the viral video can be seen trying to walk but falls back on its trunk.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around.
Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

In an adorable video rounds on the social media, an elephant calf can be seen trying to take its first steps.

The calf in the viral video can be seen trying to walk but falls back on its trunk.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step. Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around. They are about 3 feet tall at birth with 99% of birth taking place at night.”

Posted on February 6, the post has garnered over 12,300 views and almost 1,400 likes. Netizens were in awe of the video and flooded the social media with their reactions.

What do you think of this adorable baby elephant?

Also read | Elephants show ‘how to cross road safely’. Seen the video yet?

