Baby elephant tries to stand and walk. Watch adorable video

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:14 IST

In an adorable video rounds on the social media, an elephant calf can be seen trying to take its first steps.

The calf in the viral video can be seen trying to walk but falls back on its trunk.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step. Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around. They are about 3 feet tall at birth with 99% of birth taking place at night.”

Posted on February 6, the post has garnered over 12,300 views and almost 1,400 likes. Netizens were in awe of the video and flooded the social media with their reactions.

How joyous 😍 — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) February 6, 2020

Oh dear sweetheart. 😍



Thanks for sharing. Happy events are needed in today’s brutal information feed. — Anders Magrioteli 🇸🇪 🇧🇷 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@ouzodaki) February 7, 2020

mother nature is giving us the beautiful life. — deepak seth (@deepaks53151810) February 6, 2020

3feet? Looks like an animated toy, cute🤩 — உமையாள் (@thozhiniyal) February 6, 2020

What do you think of this adorable baby elephant?

