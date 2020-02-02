Elephants show ‘how to cross road safely’. Seen the video yet?

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 16:45 IST

It is often said “be careful while crossing the road!” And the elephants are following the good habit in an adorable video doing rounds on the internet. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the visuals of an elephant herd passing through a forest stretch on a foggy morning.

Kaswan shared the video with a caption: “The small family of elephants on a morning walk. The family is additionally teaching how to cross the road safely. You watch left, right, and then cross,” he added.

The small family of elephants on a morning walk. Today. pic.twitter.com/CG6LFPboWM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 31, 2020

Since being shared on January 31, the video has received over 1.2 lakh views. It has also garnered close to 7,600 likes. People also dropped all sorts of reactions on the post.

“Go West or East, this beautiful beast always obliges with a delightful viewing feast!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Anyone who doesn’t find Elephants adorable needs psychiatric treatment,” commented another.

“A paved road through the jungle is a sad sight... We humans have encroached upon everything... water, land and even air,” wrote a third.

A few days back, another video involving an elephant went all sorts of viral online. In the video, the forest department officials rescue an elephant from well with help of a physics principal.

