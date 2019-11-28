‘Intelligent’ elephant uses this technique to break electric fence, video intrigues Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:10 IST

Elephants are known as one of the most intelligent creatures of the animal kingdom. Every now and then, we come across such videos which capture the essence of their intelligence perfectly. Case in point, a video shared by a Twitter user shows the cleverness of this majestic animal aptly.

“Gajraj, The Elephant, is one of the most intelligent animals in the animal kingdom,” reads Dr. PM

Dhakate tweet’s caption in which he also shared the video. According to his Twitter bio, he is a Field Forester at Uttarakhand Forest Department. In his tweet, Dhakate also praised the animal’s intelligence and termed the video as “amazing”.

In the 47-second-long video, the elephant first checks the current flow in the electrical fence. Eventually, it tries breaking the wooden pole of the fence and at one point uses a log to make its job easier. Finally, it manages to break the fence and disappears in the forest.

What’s interesting to note is that the animal does all these while keeping itself safe.

Since being shared on November 25, the video has gathered close to 8,000 views. Additionally, it has also amassed about 732 likes, and more than 265 retweets.

People couldn’t stop commenting on the video. Here’s what they tweeted:

Earlier this month, a similar video left people amazed. The video captures the smartness of the elephants perfectly.

