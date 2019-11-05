e-paper
Smart elephant breaks electric fence like it’s no big deal, wins Twitter. Watch

In the video, an elephant is seen pushing down a wooden pole down to the ground using its trunk.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The elephant, wanting to go on the other side, cleverly pushes down the wooden pole without touching the electric wires.
The elephant, wanting to go on the other side, cleverly pushes down the wooden pole without touching the electric wires.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Elephants are among the most intelligent beings in the animal kingdom. From time to time, humans get the essence of their intelligence in different clips shared by forest officers, rangers and people on safari trips. A recent video posted by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter gives yet another example of just how smart this majestic animal can be.

In the video, an elephant is seen pushing down a wooden pole down to the ground using its trunk. Wondering what’s the big deal with that? Well, this wooden pole was actually a part of the solar electric fence put up in different parts of the forest to restrict the animals inside a safe habitat. The elephant, wanting to go on the other side, cleverly pushes down the wooden pole without touching the electric wires and carefully walks over the fence - like it’s no big deal.

The video has left netizens amazed. Twitters users were surprised at such sharpness of the elephant. While some shared their own experiences involving elephants and their clever tactics, many appreciated the elephant’s effort to break free from barriers. 

Back in September, an old video a baby elephant rushing to save its human best friend from ‘drowning’ went viral all over again. The heartwarming clip displaying the bond between man and animal moved many.

What do you think about the video?

