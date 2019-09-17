Baby elephant rushes to save ‘drowning’ human. Old video goes viral again

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:59 IST

The Internet is in love with an old video of an elephant all over again. Several people have taken to Twitter to share the heartwarming video of the baby elephant saving its human best friend from ‘drowning’. People are moved by the beautiful bond between man and animal highlighted in the clip.

“This young elephant spots a man he thinks is drowning in the river, and rushes across to save him, so tenderly. We are so lucky to share the world with such creatures. They are so unlucky to share it with us,” says a Twitter user who posted the video.

This young elephant spots a man he thinks is drowning in the river, and rushes across to save him, so tenderly. We are so lucky to share the world with such creatures. They are so unlucky to share it with us.❤️ CC : @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/eEnfrAPrn8 — Sonu Nigam 'Gunjan' (@SonunigamsingH) September 16, 2019

The clip was originally shared back in 2016 on the ‘elephantnews’ YouTube channel. According to the description of the video, the elephant is named Kham Lha and she was rushing to save Darrick Thomson, a volunteer at Elephant Nature Park. Kham Lha rushed in to save Thomson, one of her favourite people, even though he wasn’t actually in a harmful situation.

The video has collected a ton of reactions since it was shared on Twitter yesterday.

“Elephants are the kindest,” says a Twitter user. “Animals have more empathy than humans have. Another proof of kindness of animals on humans... it’s a favour, nevertheless,” says another.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 10:57 IST