Smart elephant plucks jackfruit from tree like a pro. Watch

In the video, an elephant can be seen perched on a jackfruit tree using its trunk to pluck a fruit off it.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gathered almost 45 lakh views, with over 3,000 likes.
The video has gathered almost 45 lakh views, with over 3,000 likes.
         

Elephant videos are usually quite interesting and entertaining to watch. This video of an elephant posted by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan is one such video. It shows how an elephant can go to any lengths to pluck fruits for it to eat.

In the video, an elephant can be seen perched on a jackfruit tree using its trunk to pluck a fruit off it. Bringing down the fruit the elephant breaks it with ease using its foot and eats it.

Kaswan posted the clip with the caption, “This elephant got talent. Climbing a tree for jackfruit, which they love a lot. And he is eating it so nicely. Elephants can smell ripening jackfruits from quite a distance which many a times bring them close to human habitations.”

The video has gathered almost 45 lakh views, with over 3,000 likes. The clip has invited comments of amazement from netizens. The patience and moves of the elephant for plucking the fruit were applauded by Twitter users.

Few days ago a video of an elephant cleverly breaking down an electric pole to get to the other side had gone viral.

What do you think of this video?

