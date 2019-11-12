Smart elephant plucks jackfruit from tree like a pro. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:47 IST

Elephant videos are usually quite interesting and entertaining to watch. This video of an elephant posted by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan is one such video. It shows how an elephant can go to any lengths to pluck fruits for it to eat.

In the video, an elephant can be seen perched on a jackfruit tree using its trunk to pluck a fruit off it. Bringing down the fruit the elephant breaks it with ease using its foot and eats it.

Kaswan posted the clip with the caption, “This elephant got talent. Climbing a tree for jackfruit, which they love a lot. And he is eating it so nicely. Elephants can smell ripening jackfruits from quite a distance which many a times bring them close to human habitations.”

This #elephant got talent. Climbing a tree for #Jackfruit, which they love a lot. And he is eating it so nicely. Elephants can smell ripening jackfruits from quite a distance which many a times bring them close to human habitations. pic.twitter.com/19bDvD4Sn9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 11, 2019

The video has gathered almost 45 lakh views, with over 3,000 likes. The clip has invited comments of amazement from netizens. The patience and moves of the elephant for plucking the fruit were applauded by Twitter users.

The elephant is careful in not pushing down the tree while having jackfruit, though it has all the strength to do that. Nature is wonderful 😍 — Bane (@banestrategist) November 11, 2019

Lovely... Elephant got talent.. 😀👏👏 — Shiv Chaudhary🇮🇳 (@shivchaudhary0) November 11, 2019

Gentle giants and most intelligent!! — Riddhi Sengupta (@sengupta_riddhi) November 11, 2019

Few days ago a video of an elephant cleverly breaking down an electric pole to get to the other side had gone viral.

