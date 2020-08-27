e-paper
Home / It's Viral / '20-year-old mystery solved in 24 hours': Lost wallet returned to owner after nearly two decades

‘20-year-old mystery solved in 24 hours’: Lost wallet returned to owner after nearly two decades

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has gathered close to 3,500 reactions.

Trisha Sengupta
The police department shared this image.
The police department shared this image. (Facebook/@angardasiochana)
         

In an incident, Ireland Police reunited a person with their wallet which they lost nearly two decades ago. Taking to Facebook, the police shared this good news along with an image of the wallet.

The department started the post with the line, “20 yr old mystery solved in 24hrs!”. Then they added that the lost wallet was returned after 20 years.

“This wallet was handed into Tallaght Gardaí YESTERDAY, it appeared to have been buried a long time. When opened it up there was some info in it which was checked, owner was found who had lost it 20 yrs ago,” they added.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 3,500 reactions. From laughing out loud to being surprised, people shared various reactions on the post’s comments section. Additionally, the post has also been shared over 100 times. Take a look at how people reacted:

“Hard to believe after all this time,” wrote a Facebook user. “Fantastic news,” expressed another. “Better late than never,” said a third. “Bet the owner was shocked to receive it back after such a long time. Well done team,” commented a fourth.

Also Read | Handbag stolen in 2004 returned to cops after 16 years in Australia

